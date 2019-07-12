Montgomery Co. home improvement fraud suspects caught on camera

The women suspected in a home improvement-store fraud scheme throughout the D.C. area have been caught on camera. See photos.

The women suspected in a home improvement-store fraud scheme spanning Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania have been caught on camera — and Montgomery County police have released surveillance photos of them.

Police believe they’ve hit about a dozen stores and have bilked those stores out of $80,000 worth of merchandise.

According to authorities, here’s how the scheme works:

The women select merchandise from a home improvement store and present a fake voucher to the store clerk.

When the fake voucher is inevitably declined, the suspects tell the clerk how to override the store’s point-of-sale system in order to accept the fake voucher as payment.

Then they walk away with the goods.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-5522. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of these suspects. Call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may remain anonymous.

