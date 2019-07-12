Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. home improvement…

Montgomery Co. home improvement fraud suspects caught on camera

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

July 12, 2019, 9:02 AM

Fraud scheme suspects.
Fraud scheme suspects. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)
Fraud scheme suspect.
Fraud scheme suspect. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)
Fraud scheme suspect.
Fraud scheme suspect. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)
Fraud scheme suspects.
Fraud scheme suspects. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)
Fraud scheme suspects
Fraud scheme suspects. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)
(1/5)
Fraud scheme suspects.
Fraud scheme suspect.
Fraud scheme suspect.
Fraud scheme suspects.
Fraud scheme suspects

The women suspected in a home improvement-store fraud scheme spanning Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania have been caught on camera — and Montgomery County police have released surveillance photos of them.

Police believe they’ve hit about a dozen stores and have bilked those stores out of $80,000 worth of merchandise.

According to authorities, here’s how the scheme works:

The women select merchandise from a home improvement store and present a fake voucher to the store clerk.

When the fake voucher is inevitably declined, the suspects tell the clerk how to override the store’s point-of-sale system in order to accept the fake voucher as payment.

Then they walk away with the goods.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-5522. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of these suspects. Call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
fraud home improvement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up