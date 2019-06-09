Fire engulfs Germantown home, displaces family

Wind-blown embers from a cigarette discarded in a flower pot likely caused the blaze, which caused about $20,000 in damage.

A family — two adults, two children — was forced out of its Germantown, Maryland, townhome Sunday evening after a fire engulfed the second floor of the four-story structure. (Courtesy/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

A family was forced out of its Germantown, Maryland, townhome Sunday evening after a fire engulfed the second floor of the four-story structure.

When firefighters arrived at the 13500 block of Station Street in Germantown at around 5:20 p.m., heavy smoke and fire was visible in the back alley of the townhome, according to Montgomergy County Fire and Rescue chief spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire and checked for possible extensions, Piringer said.

There are no reported injuries.

However, the townhome’s occupants — two adults and two children — were displaced as a result of the fire.

On Monday, Piringer reported the suspected cause of the fire via Twitter. Piringer wrote: “improperly discarded smoking materials … wind likely blew hot embers from impromptu flower pot ashtray, igniting chair, jacket and siding.” He estimated the damage at $20,000.

Update (530p 6/9) 13500blk Station St, Germantown; MOR TH; Cause, improperly discarded smoking materials (wind likely blew hot embers from impromptu flower pot ash tray igniting chair, jacket, & siding); Area of Origin, 2nd fl balcony; Damage, >$20K; 1 family displaced https://t.co/Qu80xwlkrE — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 10, 2019

Approximately 65 firefighters were on the scene to battle the blaze.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.