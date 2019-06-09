202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Fire engulfs Germantown home,…

Fire engulfs Germantown home, displaces family

By H.J. Mai June 9, 2019 8:50 pm 06/09/2019 08:50pm
3 Shares

A family was forced out of its Germantown, Maryland, townhome Sunday evening after a fire engulfed the second floor of the four-story structure.

When firefighters arrived at the 13500 block of Station Street in Germantown at around 5:20 p.m., heavy smoke and fire was visible in the back alley of the townhome, according to Montgomergy County Fire and Rescue chief spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire and checked for possible extensions, Piringer said.

There are no reported injuries.

However, the townhome’s occupants — two adults and two children — were displaced as a result of the fire.

On Monday, Piringer reported the suspected cause of the fire via Twitter. Piringer wrote: “improperly discarded smoking materials … wind likely blew hot embers from impromptu flower pot ashtray, igniting chair, jacket and siding.” He estimated the damage at $20,000.

Approximately 65 firefighters were on the scene to battle the blaze.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
family displaced fire germantown Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News station street
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 Women's World Cup
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Today in History: June 15
Primary day in Virginia
Celebrity birthdays June 9-15
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families