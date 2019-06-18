Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Montgomery Co.

It happened on Tuesday night on the 10000 block of Shaftsbury Street. Police say the victim was a woman who knew the suspect.
A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Kensington, Maryland.
It happened on Tuesday night on the 10000 block of Shaftsbury Street. Police say the victim was a woman who knew the suspect.
Police do not believe the shooting was random, and they have recovered a weapon.
Below is the area where it happened.
This is a developing story. Check back with WTOP for updates.
WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this story.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.