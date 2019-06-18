202
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Montgomery Co.

By Abigail Constantino June 18, 2019 11:31 pm 06/18/2019 11:31pm
A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Kensington, Maryland.

It happened on Tuesday night on the 10000 block of Shaftsbury Street. Police say the victim was a woman who knew the suspect.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, and they have recovered a weapon.

Below is the area where it happened.

 

This is a developing story. Check back with WTOP for updates.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this story.

