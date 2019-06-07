202
Several injured in Montgomery Co. multi-vehicle crash

By Hallie Mellendorf June 7, 2019 12:27 am 06/07/2019 12:27am
Several people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday night.

The “high speed” crash took place around 11:15 p.m. on New Hampshire Avenue and Northampton Drive.

At least seven people are injured, including two trauma patients, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.


The crash involved at least seven cars, Piringer said.

The collision was declared a “mass casualty incident,” (MCI) which doesn’t necessarily imply multiple fatalities. The term is used when multiple injuries are anticipated.

All those injured were transported to the hospital.

Both lanes of New Hampshire Avenue are closed between Adelphi Road and Metzerott Road.

