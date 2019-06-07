Several injured in Montgomery Co. multi-vehicle crash

The "high speed" crash involved at least seven vehicles. At least seven people are injured, including at least two trauma patients, officials said.

Several people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday night.

The “high speed” crash took place around 11:15 p.m. on New Hampshire Avenue and Northampton Drive.

At least seven people are injured, including two trauma patients, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Update (initial dispatch ~1115p) – New Hampshire Ave. & N. Hampton Dr. all lanes blocked, appears to be result of high speed Collision, seven (7) vehicles involved, at least seven (7) patients evaluated by @MCFRS_EMIHS including 2 or 3 trauma patients, dozens of rescue crews OS pic.twitter.com/ZM6jtOIaq1 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 7, 2019



The crash involved at least seven cars, Piringer said.

The collision was declared a “mass casualty incident,” (MCI) which doesn’t necessarily imply multiple fatalities. The term is used when multiple injuries are anticipated.

All those injured were transported to the hospital.

Both lanes of New Hampshire Avenue are closed between Adelphi Road and Metzerott Road.

