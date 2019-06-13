202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Outdoor smoking ban takes…

Outdoor smoking ban takes effect in Montgomery Co.

By Nick Iannelli | @NickWTOP June 13, 2019 4:02 am 06/13/2019 04:02am
24 Shares

Businesses in Montgomery County, Maryland, have to deal with new regulations as an outdoor smoking ban took effect Thursday.

Under the law, bars and restaurants will not be able to allow smoking in outdoor seating areas where food is served such as patios, decks and porches.

The ban extends to electronic cigarettes and vaping.

“Prohibiting smoking in outdoor seating areas provides for a healthier environment for both patrons and employees,” said Montgomery County Councilman Sidney Katz, a strong supporter of the change.

Businesses that refuse to comply could be fined $50.

The law does not apply to outdoor seating areas associated with golf courses or to any businesses with outdoor balconies and rooftop serving areas.

Ronnie Heckman, the owner of Caddies On Cordell in Bethesda, said the new rules amount to overregulation by the local government.

“It’s a shame that our county council doesn’t care about restaurants and small business,” Heckman said. “Most establishments already don’t allow smoking.”

The president and CEO of the Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce, Ginanne Italiano, said the bill is not everything the chamber had hoped for. It wanted restaurants that already provide outdoor smoking areas to be grandfathered in. But “at the end of the day, this is a great compromise,” she said.

When the bill was passed in March, Councilman Evan Glass explained his own conflicting feelings.

“My mother died at the age of 53 because of lung cancer, so I understand the impact that smoking has — on all of us,” he said.

But Glass added that he had been a supporter of promoting Montgomery County’s night life economy, and that included supporting businesses that have smokers among their most-loyal customers.

Both Rockville and Gaithersburg have already enacted similar outdoor seating smoking bans, as have more than 300 counties or municipalities across the country.

Smoking inside of restaurants or bars in Montgomery County has been against the law since 2003.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News Health & Fitness News Latest News Living News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News nick iannelli outdoor smoking smoking
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 Women's World Cup
Gloria Vanderbilt 1924-2019
Celebrity birthdays June 16-22
Today in History: June 19
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Primary day in Virginia
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
25 years ago: OJ chase consumed TV
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families