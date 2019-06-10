Montgomery County police investigating gunfight at Burtonsville traffic light

A police officer helping a disabled vehicle saw the occupants of a black sedan and a white Cadillac exchange gunfire while stopped at a light.

A Montgomery County police officer responding to a separate incident in Burtonsville on June 7 saw the occupants of two vehicles exchange gunfire just up the road.

The officer was helping a disabled vehicle on the ramp to southbound Route 29, when he saw the incident between a black sedan and a white Cadillac stopped at a traffic light on Briggs Chaney Road.

Both vehicles drove away, but the empty Cadillac was found a short distance away.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting, and do not believe the encounter was random.

If you know anything about the gunfire exchange between the two cars, Montgomery County police ask that you contact the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is available for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

The map below shows the approximate location of the incident.

