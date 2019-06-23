Montgomery Co. police need help finding lost child’s parents or guardians

The boy, who officers estimate is 2 or 3 years old, was unable to tell officers where he lives and police weren't able to find his caretakers after an initial search. See a photo of the boy.

UPDATE: (Sunday, 1:27 p.m.) The child’s parents have been located.

Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help in finding the parents or guardians of a child who was found wandering the halls of an apartment complex in Silver Spring, Maryland, by himself on Sunday morning.

According to police, the boy — who officers estimate is 2 or 3 years old — was found by security personnel at the Enclave Silver Spring Apartments at 11235 Oak Leaf Drive.

The boy was unable to tell officers where he lives and police weren’t able to find his caretakers after an initial search.

The toddler was brought to the 3rd District Station where police will look after him until his family or guardian is found.

Anyone who recognizes the child should contact officers at 240-773-6800 or call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

Below is a map of the area where he was found.

