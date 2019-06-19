Md. man charged after fatal shooting of woman living with him

A Kensington, Maryland, man has been charged with first-degree murder after police said he shot and killed a woman who was living with him.

Alejandro Jose Perez de Leon, 48, faces a first-degree murder charge after the fatal shooting Tuesday night, Montgomery County police said.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 10700 block of Shaftsbury Street for a report of a shooting. Silvia Elenia Fernandez, 33, had been shot, and she died at the scene.

Police said Fernandez shared a basement apartment with Perez de Leon, and that the two were in a “domestic relationship.” At some point Tuesday, the two were having an argument when police said Perez de Leon shot and killed Fernandez.

Perez de Leon stayed at the scene and was arrested then. A handgun was found close to the victim, police said.

He is being held without bond, police added.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070.

