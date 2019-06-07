202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Shattered glass and evacuations…

Shattered glass and evacuations in massive Montgomery Co. water main break

By Hallie Mellendorf June 7, 2019 11:15 am 06/07/2019 11:15am
27 Shares

Roughly 30 town houses were evacuated, according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue. He said roughly 40 people were relocated to a nearby community center.

A “significant” water main break at Thomas Choice West neighborhood of Montgomery Village in Gaithersburg, Maryland, forced dozens of residents to evacuate Thursday afternoon.

Roughly 30 town houses were evacuated, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.


It happened on the 9600 block of Brassie Way. The break caused a massive sinkhole to open in the middle of the street.

Three town houses have been deemed unsafe, and crews helped occupants of these units to gather their belongings. The inspector said that so much water in such a short period of time put a load on the first floor of one of the town houses that collapse is imminent, Piringer said.

Piringer estimates some 40 people were relocated to a nearby community center. Emergency management personnel, including staff with the Red Cross, were on site.

As of 3 a.m. Friday, WSSC said that repairs were completed and water service was restored to the area.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission told WTOP that there were two other water main breaks in that same neighborhood this week.

WSSC inspectors are now looking at samples from all the broken pipes to determine the cause.

They said age could be a factor since pipes in that area are nearly 50 years old.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
gaithersburg Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News montgomery village Thomas Choice West water main break
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 Women's World Cup
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Primary day in Virginia
Today in History: June 12
Celebrity birthdays June 9-15
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
2019 Met Gala
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families