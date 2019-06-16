202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » At watch party, Team…

At watch party, Team USA fans delight in 2nd match win at Women’s World Cup

By Liz Anderson | @planetnoun June 16, 2019 5:28 pm 06/16/2019 05:28pm
Share

Soccer fans gathered at the Wheaton Sports Pavilion in Montgomery County to cheer as Team USA took on Chile in another Women’s World Cup soccer match.

There was no question who two members of the Washington Spirit wanted to win: Team USA.

Sammy Jo Prudhomme and Tiffany McCarty of the Washington Spirit were on hand signing autographs, greeting fans and celebrating two of their teammates, Rose Lavelle and Mallory Pugh, who are part of the U.S. Women’s World Cup team.

Prudhomme tells WTOP they want to set a tone for women’s sports, “where it’s approachable,” she said.

They also want local folks to get to know the team.

“We also want to get recognition building for the [National Women’s Soccer League],” Prudhomme said. That’s the highest level of play for soccer in the country.

McCarty tells WTOP representation is everything for the next generation of women’s soccer players.

“Growing up, I certainly didn’t get to encounter a woman’s professional soccer player. Just to see that something is possible, having someone there and seeing that there’s a goal that can be reached is something that’s really important.”

At Sunday’s event, there were lots of children enjoying the atmosphere, including Lauren Shern’s daughter.

“It was really fun to see a bunch of kids coming out, and there were a bunch of kids playing in the back, kicking soccer balls around. Yeah, it was great,” Shern said.

The indoor field at the Wheaton Sports Pavilion was speckled with blankets, coolers and mostly adult eyes fixed on the Jumbotron, with intermittent cheers when Team USA scored goals.

“Last year we did an event for the men’s World Cup … so we definitely wanted to do something for the Women’s World Cup,” said Jordan Gray of Montgomery Parks.

In the end, people on the pitch were elated when the Team USA defeated Chile 3-0.

Next, they’ll meet Sweden on Thursday, June 20.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: US women defend title in 2019 World Cup

Here are photos of the U.S. Women’s National Team during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
2019 women's world cup Life & Style liz anderson Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Other Sports News Soccer News Sports Washington, DC Sports wheaton women's world cup
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Top Michael Jackson songs
Celebrity birthdays June 23-29
2019 Women's World Cup
Today in History: June 26
10 summer food and drink festivals
Gloria Vanderbilt 1924-2019
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Primary day in Virginia
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
25 years ago: OJ chase consumed TV
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families