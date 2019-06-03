202
3 injured after truck crashes into utility pole in Montgomery Co.

By Hallie Mellendorf June 8, 2019 2:43 am 06/08/2019 02:43am
The utility police was knocked down in the crash, causing power outages in the area. Live electrical wires were reported at the scene, and at least one victim was electrocuted.

Three people are seriously injured after a truck crashed into a utility pole in Brinklow, Maryland, early Saturday morning.

The truck struck the pole just after 2 a.m. on New Hampshire Avenue near Roslyn Farm, according to Montgomery Fire and Rescue.

The BG & E pole was knocked down in the crash, causing power outages in the area. Live electrical wires were reported at the scene.

At least one of the victims injured in the crash was said to be in critical condition after being electrocuted and resuscitated. He was taken to a nearby trauma center.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

crash electrocuted fire and rescue Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News power lines power outages utility pole
