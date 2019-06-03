3 injured after truck crashes into utility pole in Montgomery Co.

The utility police was knocked down in the crash, causing power outages in the area. Live electrical wires were reported at the scene, and at least one victim was electrocuted.

The utility police was knocked down in the crash, causing power outages in the area. Live electrical wires were reported at the scene, and at least one victim was electrocuted.

Three people are seriously injured after a truck crashed into a utility pole in Brinklow, Maryland, early Saturday morning.

The truck struck the pole just after 2 a.m. on New Hampshire Avenue near Roslyn Farm, according to Montgomery Fire and Rescue.

Update – New Hampshire Av, utility pole struck & damaged, live wires down, truck into pole, 3 trauma patients, 1 electrocuted, BG & E utility pole, power out in area — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 8, 2019

The BG & E pole was knocked down in the crash, causing power outages in the area. Live electrical wires were reported at the scene.

At least one of the victims injured in the crash was said to be in critical condition after being electrocuted and resuscitated. He was taken to a nearby trauma center.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.