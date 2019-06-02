202
Montgomery County, MD News

2 injured after school bus, car crash in Olney

By Jennifer Ortiz June 5, 2019 10:02 am 06/05/2019 10:02am
Two people were taken to a trauma center Wednesday after a crash between a car and a school bus in Olney, Maryland.

Maryland Route 108/Olney Laytonsville Road is closed both ways between Wickham Road and Olney Mill Road.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the area around 8:15 a.m. No passengers were aboard the school bus, according to MCFRS’ spokesperson Pete Piringer.

One person had to be freed from the car. The other patient is expected to be OK.

700

