2 injured after school bus, car crash in Olney

A crash involving a school bus Wednesday closed Maryland Route 108/Olney Laytonsville Road both ways between Wickham Road and Olney Mill Road.

Two people were taken to a trauma center Wednesday after a crash between a car and a school bus in Olney, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the area around 8:15 a.m. No passengers were aboard the school bus, according to MCFRS’ spokesperson Pete Piringer.

One person had to be freed from the car. The other patient is expected to be OK.

