Cleanup after tractor-trailer blaze blocked portions of I-270

A tractor-trailer carrying food products caught on fire early Wednesday morning and blocked some southbound lanes of Interstate 270 in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Lanes have since reopened, but traffic was backed up at least 6 miles around 6 a.m., according to WTOP’s Traffic Center. Drivers should expect residual delays.

Fire officials consolidated the cleanup to the right lane. WTOP’s Traffic Center said officials may return to the scene of the fire after rush hour to continue the cleanup.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said most of the food products on the tractor trailer were saved; firefighters worked to unload the tractor trailer.

Update – I270, tractor trailer fire under control, most of trailer contents (food products) saved/ok & being off loaded by FFs, 2 left lanes OPEN pic.twitter.com/8s3taiqw1f — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 8, 2019

