Cleanup after tractor-trailer blaze blocked portions of I-270

By Jennifer Ortiz May 8, 2019 6:01 am 05/08/2019 06:01am
A tractor-trailer transporting food caught on fire early Wednesday morning, causing parts of I-270 to close. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire/Pete Piringer)

A tractor-trailer carrying food products caught on fire early Wednesday morning and blocked some southbound lanes of Interstate 270 in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Lanes have since reopened, but traffic was backed up at least 6 miles around 6 a.m., according to WTOP’s Traffic Center. Drivers should expect residual delays.

Fire officials consolidated the cleanup to the right lane. WTOP’s Traffic Center said officials may return to the scene of the fire after rush hour to continue the cleanup.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said most of the food products on the tractor trailer were saved; firefighters worked to unload the tractor trailer.

Topics:
i-270 Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News tractor trailer on fire Transportation News Washington, DC Traffic
