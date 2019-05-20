Montgomery Co. police search for SUV involved in ‘intentional’ bicycle crash

A bicyclist is hospitalized after a Saturday morning crash in Poolesville, Maryland, which fellow riders say was not an accident.

A bicyclist is hospitalized after a Saturday morning crash in Poolesville, Maryland, which fellow riders say was not an accident.

The incident occurred on River Road at Old River Road, shortly before noon.

Three experienced riders, members of the Potomac Pedalers bicycle club, were close to completing a 38-mile ride through Montgomery County, when they were allegedly harassed by an aggressive driver who yelled obscenities, forcing one of the women off the road and into a ditch.

The injured woman, a 20-year cyclist companion, is in critical but stable condition.

“We were riding at a safe distance in a straight line,” said Willy Aladro, who was riding third behind two women cyclists. “He honked and swerved and attacked with his car … it was very aggressive … this was intentional, this was not an accident.”

Montgomery County police said they are investigating the crash as a hit and run and are looking for a gold/silver mid-sized SUV.

Below is a map of where the incident happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.