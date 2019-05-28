Police: Man charged with rape of 12-year-old girl in Wheaton

A man is facing rape and sex offense charges after police said he drove a 12-year-old girl to her Wheaton, Maryland, home and assaulted her in his car last week.

James Allen Booker, 59, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was charged with one count each of second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense, Montgomery County police said Tuesday. He was charged in connection to the sex assault that happened May 23.

Police said on that day, the 12-year-old girl was walking home from school during a thunderstorm when Booker pulled up in a car alongside her and asked her if she wanted a ride home. They did not know each other, police added.

The girl accepted the offer, got into his car and gave him her home address. Booker then drove her to her home, but when he parked in front of her residence, police said he sexually assaulted the girl.

Booker let the girl leave his car after the assault, police said, and she told a parent what happened when she entered her home. The parent then contacted police.

Detectives were able to identify Booker as the suspect and arrested him Tuesday afternoon at his place of employment in the Wheaton area, police said.

