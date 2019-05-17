202
Delays remain after multivehicle crash disrupts Inner Loop in Montgomery Co.

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP May 17, 2019 11:06 am 05/17/2019 11:06am
Various traffic cameras show severe backups on the Beltway on Friday morning. (Courtesy MDOT)

A multivehicle crash Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway before River Road in Bethesda, Maryland, is causing headaches for commuters.

All lanes of the Inner Loop were closed earlier as officials worked to clear the scene after the incident, which happened around 7:15 a.m. They all reopened just after 9 a.m. but delays remain.

One of the vehicles had been on fire after the crash.

Below is a map of the area where the crash occurred.

