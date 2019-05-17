Delays remain after multivehicle crash disrupts Inner Loop in Montgomery Co.

A multivehicle crash Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway before River Road in Bethesda, Maryland, is causing headaches for commuters.

A multivehicle crash Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway before River Road in Bethesda, Maryland, is causing headaches for commuters.

All lanes of the Inner Loop were closed earlier as officials worked to clear the scene after the incident, which happened around 7:15 a.m. They all reopened just after 9 a.m. but delays remain.

One of the vehicles had been on fire after the crash.

Below is a map of the area where the crash occurred.

