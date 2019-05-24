Montgomery Co. music teacher arrested on child porn charges

A Bethesda, Maryland, music teacher who gave private lessons from his home was arrested Thursday for possession of child pornography.

Charles Victor Kopfstein-Penk, 74, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography after a monthslong investigation by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The investigation started in February and led officials to Kopfstein-Penk, who was allegedly actively searching to get child pornography files.

A search warrant and a preliminary review of his devices showed that he did in fact have such files. His devices were seized, and the Maryland State Police Digital Forensics Laboratory will analyze them.

Maryland State Police and Homeland Security Investigations arrested Kopfstein-Penk without incident. He was taken to Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack for processing.

Kopfstein-Penk gave music lessons to people of all ages.

Anyone with information relevant to this case should contact Maryland State Police through the Maryland Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-637-5437.

