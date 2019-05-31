202
Man, woman shot in Germantown altercation

By Rick Massimo May 31, 2019
A man and a woman were shot in Germantown, Maryland, Thursday night.

The Montgomery County police said in a statement Friday that the two were shot at around 9:25 p.m. on Grey Eagle Court, about a half-mile west of Interstate 270.

The police said that so far it looks like the shooting was the result of an altercation among a group of people in a parking lot in the neighborhood, and that it doesn’t appear to have been a random shooting.

The victims’ injuries are not life-threatening, the police said. The man, who the police say is 26 years old, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The woman, 21, was treated at the scene.

The police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 240-773-6237 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest and/or an indictment.

Topics:
