Man accused of deadly stabbing during fight in Silver Spring

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim May 16, 2019 1:47 pm 05/16/2019 01:47pm
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened earlier this month in Silver Spring, Maryland, police said Thursday.

Oscar Danilo Manzano-Mora has been charged with first-degree murder in the May 8 killing of 30-year-old Edras Armando Munoz, Montgomery County police said.

First responders were called to a shopping center at 8528 Piney Branch Road for the report of a fight in the parking lot just before 11 p.m. on May 8. The victim was found next to a food truck, and police said he had stab wounds to his body.

During the fight, police said Manzano-Mora had stabbed Munoz. 

Munoz was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information about this case to call (240) 773-5070.

