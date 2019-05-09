202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Silver Spring shopping center…

Silver Spring shopping center homicide under investigation

By H.J. Mai May 9, 2019 1:00 pm 05/09/2019 01:00pm
46 Shares

Police have released the identity of the man who died Wednesday night after a reported fight in the parking lot of a Silver Spring, Maryland, shopping center.

Edras Armando Munoz, 30, of an unconfirmed address, was found with “apparent trauma to his body,” and was taken to a hospital where he died, Montgomery County police said Thursday.

Earlier, police spokesman Rick Goodale told WTOP that officers located the victim right next to a food truck in the parking lot of a shopping center at 8528 Piney Branch Road.

Authorities responded to reports of an altercation in the shopping center’s parking lot around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Related Stories

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070.

For information leading to an arrest or indictment in this case, Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000. Tipsters have also the opportunity to remain anonymous.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
crime HJ Mai homicide Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News piney branch road police silver spring
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA

These weekend trip ideas will help you relax, unwind and get away from it all without draining your bank account or requiring you to trek too far from home.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!