Silver Spring shopping center homicide under investigation

Police have released the identity of the man who died Wednesday night after a reported fight in the parking lot of a Silver Spring, Maryland, shopping center.

Edras Armando Munoz, 30, of an unconfirmed address, was found with “apparent trauma to his body,” and was taken to a hospital where he died, Montgomery County police said Thursday.

Earlier, police spokesman Rick Goodale told WTOP that officers located the victim right next to a food truck in the parking lot of a shopping center at 8528 Piney Branch Road.

Authorities responded to reports of an altercation in the shopping center’s parking lot around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070.

For information leading to an arrest or indictment in this case, Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000. Tipsters have also the opportunity to remain anonymous.

