Downtown Silver Spring to get $10 million face-lift

The redesigned outdoor spaces will include murals, a new plaza, public art and a new green-space, according to the development companies.
The Downtown Silver Spring development will get a makeover to the tune of $10 million later this year, along with some new tenants.
Peterson Cos. and Foulger-Pratt — the companies overseeing the development — announced the investment plans for the re-imagining of the shopping area on Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street in Silver Spring, Maryland, in a statement Wednesday. The companies built the 440,000-square-foot destination 20 years ago.