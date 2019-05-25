202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Deck collapse in Germantown,…

Deck collapse in Germantown, Md., injures at least 2 adults

By H.J. Mai May 25, 2019 11:03 pm 05/25/2019 11:03pm
19 Shares

Multiple people are being evaluated for injuries after an occupied deck collapsed in Germantown, Maryland, on Saturday evening. 

Multiple people are being evaluated for injuries after an occupied deck collapsed in Germantown, Maryland, on Saturday evening.

At least two adults sustained non-life-threatening injures as a result of the collapse, Pete Piringer, chief spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said in post on Twitter.

The collapse occurred at around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Perrone Drive.

Officials believe the deck was overcrowded and likely separated from the house due to ineffective connections and rotten wood.

MCFRS said it notified a building inspector to determine to cause of the collapse.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
deck collapse germantown injuries Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Best summer shopping days
2019 local deaths of note
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Today in History: May 29
Celebrity birthdays May 26-June 1
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
2019 local deaths of note
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Lewes Beach Restaurants
Cool cars around $20K
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
Celebrity deaths
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families