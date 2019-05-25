Deck collapse in Germantown, Md., injures at least 2 adults

Multiple people are being evaluated for injuries after an occupied deck collapsed in Germantown, Maryland, on Saturday evening.

An occupied deck collapsed in Germantown, Maryland, on Saturday evening. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service)

Multiple people are being evaluated for injuries after an occupied deck collapsed in Germantown, Maryland, on Saturday evening.

Multiple people are being evaluated for injuries after an occupied deck collapsed in Germantown, Maryland, on Saturday evening.

At least two adults sustained non-life-threatening injures as a result of the collapse, Pete Piringer, chief spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said in post on Twitter.

The collapse occurred at around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Perrone Drive.

Officials believe the deck was overcrowded and likely separated from the house due to ineffective connections and rotten wood.

MCFRS said it notified a building inspector to determine to cause of the collapse.

ICYMI (~730p 5/25) overcrowded deck collapses in Germantown on Perrone Dr, many evaluated for injury & several (2) adults were transported w/ NLT injuries, bldg inspector notified by @mcfrs, it appears deck separated from house, likely due to ineffective connections & rotten wood https://t.co/nQkLOJLcDG — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 26, 2019

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.