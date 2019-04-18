202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » With Olympic dreams, 15-year-old…

With Olympic dreams, 15-year-old Bethesda fencer takes bronze in Poland

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP April 18, 2019 3:50 pm 04/18/2019 03:50pm
5 Shares

A Bethesda, Maryland, teen who dreams of competing in the Olympics is showing promise while honing her sabre skills against international competitors.

Fifteen-year-old Honor Johnson has returned from the 2019 Junior and Cadet World Fencing Championships in Toruń, Poland, with a bronze medal.

“To be honest, I didn’t really expect a medal,” Johnson said. “It was — just amazing.”

Johnson is ranked No. 1 in the U.S. in the cadet women’s sabre under 17 age group.

“Fencing is very physical, and it’s also very mental,” Johnson said, likening the sport to physical chess. “You have to strategize and figure out what action you should be doing at the right time.”

A freshman at National Cathedral School, Johnson trains three to four hours a day, five days a week, to compete in a nearly year-round sport that only takes a break in late July and early August.

Her grueling schedule doesn’t leave room for other extracurricular activities, but Johnson wants to continue fencing in college, where she expects to study business, economics or statistics.

“I want to do business, and pursue (it) to be an entrepreneur,” Johnson said. “I would like to start my own fencing club.”

Johnson has traveled the world for competitions in countries such as Russia, Poland, Austria, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Hungary and Spain while accompanied by her mother.

“It’s been truly a fantastic sport for her; it’s definitely part of her and part of our family, and a great tool, a vehicle, to develop who she is as an individual, not just as an athlete,” said Honor’s mother, Sharon Rogers. Her other children are 18 and 11 years old.

Rogers credits her daughter’s personal development of life skills through fencing with her coach’s teaching style. She said Dariusz Gilman, at the Capital Fencing Academy in Rockville, doesn’t just focus on winning or working to get a gold medal but stresses the value of committing to something and striving to be your best.

“Learning how to lose gracefully and win gracefully, learning how to stay motivated and to be resilient. All of these are skills (for Johnson) that are coming out of fencing,” Rogers said.

Listening to Johnson describe how she got into the sport might serve to inspire others who have yet to find their calling.

“I started fencing because I tried so many other sports, and I either wasn’t good at them or I didn’t enjoy them,” Johnson said. But now, she added, “I have dreams of representing the U.S. for the 2024 Olympic Games.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
bethesda fencing Life & Style Living News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News National Cathedral School olympics Other Sports News Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Highlights from New York bridal fashion week
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
20 years ago: Remembering Columbine
Today in History: April 18
Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Easter recipes
Celebrity deaths
Celebrity birthdays April 14-20
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600