‘Splash parties,’ secret cameras get Md. man 20 years for child porn

Twenty years in federal prison is the sentence for a Chevy Chase, Maryland, man convicted of producing and possessing child pornography.

After serving his prison time, 55-year-old Jonathan Oldale must be on supervised release for the rest of his life. He also has to pay a $400,000 fine and register as a sex offender.

According to his plea agreement, Oldale would invite children to his home for backyard “splash parties” where they would get covered with grass.

To clean up, he would suggest that they shower or change clothes before they went home.

Hidden cameras would then film the children while they used the bathrooms in his house.

Oldale made more than 1,000 videos with footage from his bathrooms between May and July of 2017, and investigators counted almost 80 children in the recordings.

Police found out about his activity after Oldale left a backpack fitted with a hidden camera in the bathroom of the Silver Stars Gymnastics and Fitness Club in Silver Spring in May of 2017.

An employee found the camera, police tied it to Oldale and that led to searches of his house that turned up cameras, laptops and memory cards.

