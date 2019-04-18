202
Silver Spring man gets life sentence in RV shooting

By John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP April 18, 2019 3:11 pm 04/18/2019 03:11pm
A Silver Spring, Maryland, man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for killing another man inside an RV in Burtonsville, Maryland.

Lloyd Walters, 53, was found guilty of first-degree murder and the use of a handgun in the commission of a violent crime in February. He was sentenced Wednesday.

Todd Pruitt was killed in a home invasion in September 2017.

Prosecutors said Walters did not know Pruitt but had learned from someone else that Pruitt had inherited a few thousand dollars.

The victim, Todd Pruitt, was shot during a robbery after refusing to open a safe, court documents reveal. (Courtesy Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office)

Prosecutors also said Walters and Pruitt shot each other during the attempted robbery inside the RV where Pruitt was living, which was parked near Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville.

Pruitt died after being shot three times at close range, in an apparent attempt to get him to open a safe.

Walters survived and stumbled into a police station, where an officer said he admitted to the shooting.

