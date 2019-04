Montgomery County police responded to the scene of a quadruple shooting in Germantown, Maryland, on Tuesday night.

Montgomery County police responded to the scene of a shooting in Germantown, Maryland, on Tuesday night. Police received a call around 9:15 p.m. for a report of four people shot in the 18700 block of Curry Powder Lane in Germantown. MCP on scene of shooting 18700 block of Curry Powder Ln in Germantown. Initial report 4 persons shot. Call recvd @ 9:15pm. Public Information Officer enroute to scene. Media staging area @ Clopper Mill Elem School 18501 Cinnamon Dr. Updates provided as info confirmed. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) April 17, 2019

This is a developing story.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.