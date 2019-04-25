202
Judge OKs release of Md. Coast Guard lieutenant accused of terror plot

By Reem Nadeem April 25, 2019 4:58 pm 04/25/2019 04:58pm
This file image provided by the U.S. District Court in Maryland shows a photo of firearms and ammunition that was in the motion for detention pending trial in the case against Christopher Paul Hasson. Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and compiling a hit list of prominent Democrats and network TV journalists looked at other targets: two Supreme Court justices and two executives of social media companies, according to federal prosecutors in a court filing Tuesday, April 22, 2019. (U.S. District Court via AP, File)

A judge has agreed to the pretrial release of a Silver Spring, Maryland, Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting terrorist attacks against prominent Democrats and journalists earlier this year. Lawyers would first need to agree to acceptable conditions of release.

Christopher Hasson, 50, will remain detained for now, according to Marcia Murphy with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Maryland. Hasson was arrested Feb. 15 on drug and gun charges, but hasn’t been charged with any terrorism-related charges.

Hasson is accused of plotting attacks intended to “kill almost every last person on earth” and create a “white homeland,” according to court documents released in February following his arrest.

In March, he pleaded not guilty to the gun and drug charges he faces.

The judge told the defense team he would agree to release Hasson before he faces trial if they come up with acceptable conditions of release.

The defense can offer conditions, but no further hearings are currently scheduled.

“We will oppose any condition of release,” Murphy told WTOP.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

