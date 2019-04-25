Judge OKs release of Md. Coast Guard lieutenant accused of terror plot

Christopher Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant who was accused of plotting terrorist attacks against prominent Democrats and journalists, has been denied release, according to Marcy Murphy with the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Maryland.

A judge has agreed to the pretrial release of a Silver Spring, Maryland, Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting terrorist attacks against prominent Democrats and journalists earlier this year. Lawyers would first need to agree to acceptable conditions of release.

Christopher Hasson, 50, will remain detained for now, according to Marcia Murphy with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Maryland. Hasson was arrested Feb. 15 on drug and gun charges, but hasn’t been charged with any terrorism-related charges.

Hasson is accused of plotting attacks intended to “kill almost every last person on earth” and create a “white homeland,” according to court documents released in February following his arrest.

In March, he pleaded not guilty to the gun and drug charges he faces.

The judge told the defense team he would agree to release Hasson before he faces trial if they come up with acceptable conditions of release.

The defense can offer conditions, but no further hearings are currently scheduled.

“We will oppose any condition of release,” Murphy told WTOP.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.