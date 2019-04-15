202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Charges dropped against woman…

Charges dropped against woman accused of assaulting Kellyanne Conway

By Joslyn Chesson April 15, 2019 9:14 am 04/15/2019 09:14am
Share
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway arrives for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

All charges have been dropped against the woman accused of assaulting White House counselor Kellyanne Conway at Uncle Julio’s, a Mexican restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland.

The State’s Attorney’s Office in Montgomery County confirmed to WTOP that the charges had been dropped.

Conway said Mary Elizabeth Inabinett, 63, grabbed and shook her while she dined at the restaurant back in October.

Inabinett disputed Conway’s account, saying she did not assault Conway, but expressed her personal opinions to a public figure in a public place.

Inabinett was charged in November with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. Jury selection in her trial was set to begin Monday.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Kathy Knight said Inabinett sent Conway a letter apologizing for the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
bethesda crime Joslyn Chesson Kellyanne Conway Local News Mary Inabinett Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Uncle Julios
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Easter recipes

Here are several recipes — for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert — to make your holiday meal memorable.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!