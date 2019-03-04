202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police search for man…

Police search for man suspected of robbing same Rockville bank 3 times

By Reem Nadeem March 4, 2019 4:05 pm 03/04/2019 04:05pm
4 Shares

Police are searching for a man they believe robbed the same bank in Rockville, Maryland, three times.

All three robberies were of a SunTrust Bank inside a Safeway located at 14939 Shady Grove Road, Montgomery County police said.

During all three robberies, the suspect handed a note to the teller demanding cash. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled from the bank, police said.

All of the robberies happened on Sundays at around 4 p.m. The first robbery was on Jan. 27, at 4:05 p.m. The second was on Feb. 3, at around 3:55 p.m. The third and most recent robbery happened March 3 just before 5 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery County police at 240-773-5100 or 1-866-411-8477.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
bank robbery crime Local News Maryland News montgomery county police Montgomery County, MD News reem nadeem rockville SunTrust
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Today in History: March 9
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Chili recipes for every mood and occasion
Celebrity birthdays March 3-9
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
2019 local deaths of note
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Top photos of 2018