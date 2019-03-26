Freak accident: Tree limb felled by passing truck seriously injures pedestrian in N. Bethesda

The man, who is in his 30s, was hit by the falling tree branch while walking on the sidewalk in the area of Tuckerman Lane and Hampton Mill Terrace.

A person walking in North Bethesda, Maryland, was seriously injured Tuesday morning by a falling tree branch. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

A man walking in North Bethesda, Maryland, was seriously injured Tuesday morning after a passing truck apparently struck a large branch, which then fell on him Montgomery County authorities say.

The man, who is in his 30s, was hit by the falling tree branch while walking on the sidewalk in the area of Tuckerman Lane and Hampton Mill Terrace at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer told WTOP.

First responders said the man suffered traumatic injuries and was rushed to the hospital. His condition is still serious but not life-threatening and improved slightly on the way to the hospital, Piringer said.

Witnesses told first responders about the truck striking the tree branch, Piringer said.

“What it appears though is that the overhanging large tree limb was probably struck by the truck,” Piringer said. “The pedestrian just happened to be on the sidewalk in close proximity and the branch fell on him, injuring him seriously.”

The truck didn’t stop at the scene, although Piringer said it’s possible the driver didn’t know the truck struck the tree branch.

Below is a map showing where the person was injured by the falling branch:

WTOP’s Teddy Gelman and Melissa Howell contributed to this report.

