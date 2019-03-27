202
Maryland man dies in ski accident in Colorado

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 3:44 pm 03/27/2019 03:44pm
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A 57-year-old Maryland man has died of injuries received in a fall during a ski run at a Colorado resort.

The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office says Joseph Bottiglieri of Rockville, Maryland, died last Friday, the day after he fell while skiing in the Highland Bowl at the Aspen Highlands ski area.

The cause of death was still pending further investigation, but a son of Bottiglieri told The Aspen Times that he died of brain damage.

Officials say Bottiglieri was wearing a helmet when he fell near the top of the ski run and slid to the bottom. When first responders arrived, they found him unresponsive. They were able to revive him and he was eventually taken by helicopter to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/

