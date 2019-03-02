Man dead in Rockville single-vehicle collision

Montgomery County police said 27-year-old Matthew Dirienzo Klopfer of Germantown was killed early morning on Saturday when his vehicle drove into a tree near the intersection of Great Seneca Highway and Darnestown Road.

A preliminary investigation determined Klopfer was traveling southbound on Great Seneca Highway around 4 a.m., when his 2013 Ford F-150 left the roadway at the intersection with Darnestown Road and struck a tree.

MCFRS are on the scene of a collision with entrapment on Darnestown Rd. at Great Seneca. Single vehicle into a tree. Intersection closed for PD investigation. pic.twitter.com/LNDRKTIi6t — BC Steve Mann (@mcfrsPIO6) March 2, 2019

Klopfer was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Saturday morning, investigators were still working to determine what led to the crash. Police asked anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the collision reconstruction unit at 240-773-6620.

