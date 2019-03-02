202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Man dead in Rockville…

Man dead in Rockville single-vehicle collision

By Teddy Gelman March 2, 2019 10:47 am 03/02/2019 10:47am
17 Shares

A man is dead after his car lost control and crashed into a tree in Rockville, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said 27-year-old Matthew Dirienzo Klopfer of Germantown was killed early Saturday morning when his vehicle hit a tree near the intersection of Great Seneca Highway and Darnestown Road.

A preliminary investigation determined Klopfer was traveling southbound on Great Seneca Highway around 4 a.m., when his 2013 Ford F-150 left the roadway at the intersection with Darnestown Road and struck a tree.

Klopfer was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Saturday morning, investigators were still working to determine what led to the crash. Police asked anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the collision reconstruction unit at 240-773-6620.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
accidents crash germantown Local News Maryland News Matthew Dirienzo Klopfer of Germantown mcfrs Montgomery County, MD News rockville
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best superhero movies

The new "Captain Marvel" movie opens Friday. But where will it rank in the superhero flicks of all time? From Batman to Black Panther, WTOP's Jason Fraley counts down the best superhero films.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!