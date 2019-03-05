Bethesda gym teacher charged with possession of child porn

A gym teacher for an elementary school in Bethesda, Maryland, faces 10 counts of possessing child pornography after Montgomery County police and the FBI said he purchased it from the Philippines.

A gym teacher for a Montgomery County, Maryland, elementary school has been charged after an investigation in conjunction with the FBI found child pornography in his possession.

Daemon Alan Dartouzos, of Germantown, Maryland, was a gym teacher at Ashburton Elementary School in Bethesda when he was charged with 10 counts possession of child pornography.

Investigators do not believe the porn involved any Montgomery County students, police said.

In 2015, FBI investigators found Dartouzos began corresponding with child traffickers and pornographers in the Philippines, asking for private messages.

While they investigated the operation, police found that he had paid for 10 images of porn featuring both boys and girls. The children in the photos have been identified and rescued, according to investigators.

Dartouzos was put on administrative leave in January 2018 after police searched his home, Ashburton Elementary School principal Gregory Mullenholz said in a statement.

A team of school psychologists and counselors from Montgomery County Public Schools will be available to students on Wednesday, Mullenholz said.

Dartouzos has been a gym teacher with Montgomery County Public Schools since 1991.

Anyone with information about Dartouzos is encouraged to contact police at 240-773-5400.

