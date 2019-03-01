202
1 injured after car crashes, overturns in Gaithersburg

By Teddy Gelman March 12, 2019 7:57 am 03/12/2019 07:57am
A person was injured after a car crashed and overturned in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The crash happened Monday around 9 p.m. on Clopper Road near Longdraft Road.

The driver of the car was trapped and pinned inside the car and had to be extricated, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

Rescuers initially thought a child had been in the car and began searching the area with police but later determined it was just the one person who was rescued inside the car.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below.

Topics:
Clopper Road crash gaithersburg Gaithersburg crash Local News Maryland News montgomery county fire and rescue Montgomery County, MD News Overturned car Teddy Gelman
