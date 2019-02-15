Metrobus hits pole avoiding another crash in Rockville

A Metrobus driver suffered serious injuries after hitting a pole and avoiding another crash in Rockville, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — A Metrobus driver suffered serious injuries after hitting a pole and avoiding another crash in Rockville, Maryland.

Montgomery County firefighters say around 7 p.m., an off-duty Metrobus driver was traveling northbound on Rockville Pike when the bus hit a traffic light pole at the intersection at East Cedar Lane while attempting to avoid a vehicle making a left turn.

WMATA officials say the vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction and had made a left turn onto the path of the bus, resulting in a crash with another vehicle.

The driver of the car was issued two citations for the accident.

The bus driver and another woman who was involved in the separate car crash were taken to the hospital, but both are expected to be OK.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.