Maryland lawmaker to leave Annapolis for Afghanistan

Maryland Sen. Will Smith of Silver Spring, who serves Montgomery County, will soon leave to serve his country through Operation Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland state senator, who serves the people of Montgomery County in Annapolis, will soon leave for Afghanistan to serve his country.

Sen. Will Smith of Silver Spring is a Democrat representing District 20 and a civil rights attorney. He is also an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve, and has received orders from the Pentagon to deploy to Afghanistan.

Smith will be part of Operation Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces.

He will report for duty March 29, before Maryland’s General Assembly session ends.

While Smith is deployed, his office will stay open and staff will continue working on matters that are important to constituents.

In a series of tweets about Smith, Gov. Larry Hogan wrote: “Our prayers and full support go to Senator Will Smith and his family as he readies for deployment to Afghanistan at the end of next month.”

We feel an immeasurable sense of gratitude to him & all of the men & women who willingly put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms & to preserve our way of life for the next generation. Lt. Smith, thank you for your service and dedication to our state and our nation. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 6, 2019



Numerous other lawmakers took to social media to thank Smith for his service:

Rep. Anthony Brown:

.@Willcsmithjr is a citizen legislator and a citizen soldier. He is a tremendous public servant in and out of Maryland, and I know he’ll make us proud serving our nation in Afghanistan. Godspeed. We’re all praying for your safe return home.https://t.co/DgKvAoFD7M — Anthony G. Brown (@RepAnthonyBrown) February 6, 2019

Maryland Delegate Eric Luedtke:

I have a lot of respect for Sen. @Willcsmithjr a tremendous public servant. But he doesn’t just serve in Annapolis, he serves in the Navy Reserve and will be deployed to Afghanistan later this year. All of us in Annapolis wish him a safe tour.https://t.co/KzPanQ5zU8 — Delegate Eric Luedtke (@EricLuedtke) February 6, 2019

Montgomery County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz:

I just learned of my friend and D20 Senator Will Smith’s notification of deployment to Afghanistan in March. Thank you for your service Will and I will pray for yours and all of our military members safe return. — Gabe Albornoz (@albornoz_gabe) February 6, 2019

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.