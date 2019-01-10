202.5
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Nonprofits should be ready…

Nonprofits should be ready to help feds who have no paychecks, Md. lawmaker says

By Nick Iannelli | @NickWTOP January 10, 2019 10:35 am 01/10/2019 10:35am
11 Shares
Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass. (Courtesy Montgomery County Council)

SILVER SPRING, Md. — One member of the Montgomery County Council is urging local social service providers to be flexible as tens of thousands of federal employees in the area go without pay during the partial government shutdown.

“What I’m doing is proactively getting ahead of any adverse economic effects that are really going to ripple through the D.C. region,” said councilmember Evan Glass.

Glass said he has contacted groups that work with the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, urging them to make services available to federal employees who are struggling financially.

“I’ve been making calls since Monday to nonprofits that provide vital food, rent and utility assistance,” he said.

Related Stories

Glass wants social service providers to waive eligibility requirements for federal employees and contractors during the shutdown.

Most providers require that recipients meet certain income requirements that are often below the poverty line.

“We really have an obligation to make sure that everyone in the community is able to maintain their homes, provide for their families and keep the lights on,” Glass said.

More than 75,000 federal employees live in Montgomery County, Maryland, and there are 3,500 businesses in the county that contract with the federal government.

“We don’t know how long the shutdown is going to last, and people in the county are scared,” Glass said.

Glass said he has also talked with utility companies and other business, urging them to be flexible and creative in allowing federal employees and contractors to pay their bills through reduced payment plans.

“Many are creating contingency plans to be able to support members of the community who will soon need assistance,” Glass said.

Negotiations broke down Wednesday, between President Donald Trump and Democrats, over the president’s push for border wall funding.

Trump walked out of a meeting with congressional leaders — “I said bye-bye,” he tweeted soon after — as efforts to end the impasse fell into deeper disarray.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees now face lost paychecks Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: Government shutdown

The standoff over President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion to build a border wall with Mexico has resulted in a government shutdown that is running well into 2019. See photos.
Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News evan glass Government News government shutdown Latest News Local News Maryland News montgomery county council Montgomery County, MD News nick iannelli
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

The earthquake that shattered Los Angeles 25 years ago

Twenty-five years ago this week, a violent, pre-dawn earthquake shook Los Angeles from its sleep, and sunrise revealed widespread devastation, with dozens killed and $25 billion in damage.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500