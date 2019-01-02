202.5
Driver crashes into 3 Md. State Trooper cruisers on I-270

By Jennifer Ortiz January 2, 2019 10:42 am 01/02/2019 10:42am
WASHINGTON — A driver crashed into three Maryland State Police cruisers Wednesday morning while they were pulled over on the side of Interstate 270 to stop a suspected impaired driver.

Maryland State Police say four troopers from the Rockville Barrack stopped 27-year-old Jonathan Lee Hostetter, of Sunderland in Calvert County, around 6:15 a.m. on northbound I-270 before Shady Grove Road.

Hostetter was suspected of driving under the influence.

Albert Danene Bishop, 80, of North Bethesda was traveling the same way when his vehicle struck three of the police cruisers, which had emergency lights activated.

The troopers were not in their vehicles during the time of the crash and they were not injured.

Bishop was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

He was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, negligent driving and failure to obey a traffic control device, police say.

Hostetter was arrested at the scene and taken to Rockville Barrack for processing.

Charges are pending.

