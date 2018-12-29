Rockville man charged with first-degree murder of his mother

Witnesses told police that they heard loud screaming and saw the woman lying on the ground outside the church, with her son standing over her. Police say the son fled the scene in his mother's car and was apprehended the next day.

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested and charged 21-year-old Kevin Justin McGuigan with first-degree murder of his mother, police announced Saturday.

McGuigan was arrested Friday after police received a call around 6 p.m. about an assault in front of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Rockville, Maryland. When police arrived on the scene, they found Jaclyn McGuigan, 49, outside the entrance of the church and suffering from wounds that appeared to be inflicted by a sharp object.

Witnesses, police and emergency medical services all attempted lifesaving measures, but the woman died at the scene.

Witnesses told police that they heard loud screaming and saw the woman lying on the ground outside the church, with her son standing over her. Police say McGuigan fled the scene in his mother’s Honda sedan.

Less than an hour later, police found the Honda sedan abandoned at Fallsgrove Park in Rockville. McGuigan’s possessions were found inside the vehicle, police said.

At approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, Montgomery County police apprehended McGuigan at a Rockville gas station. He was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder.

