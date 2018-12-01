One dead, 2 injured in Clara Barton Parkway crash

One person is dead and two others seriously injured following a collision on the Clara Barton Parkway on Friday morning.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and 2 others seriously injured following a collision on the Clara Barton Parkway on Saturday morning.

Two cars collided head-on near Lock 5 on the parkway in Maryland around 4 a.m., a U.S. Park Police spokesman said.

Sachin B Narasinghe P Dewage, 21, was pronounced dead on the scene. Two others were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All lanes were stopped early Saturday morning between the Glen Echo Turnaround and the Chain Bridge, but lanes are now reopen in both directions.

Below is a map of the area:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

