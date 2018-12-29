202.5
Montgomery Co. police arrest suspect in Rockville church homicide

By Colleen Kelleher
December 29, 2018
WASHINGTON — Montgomery County police tweeted that an arrest had been made in connection with the homicide of a woman found dead Friday night outside St. Raphael Catholic Church in Rockville, Maryland.

The county received a call to its Emergency Communications Center around 6 p.m. reporting an assault in front of the church at 1513 Dunster Road.

The woman was found with upper body trauma and died at the scene. Police have not released the identity of the suspect, nor have they released the victim’s identity. At last word, police were working to confirm her identity.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Topics:
crime Dan Friedell death homicide Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News murder rockville saint raphael church St. Raphael Catholic Church
