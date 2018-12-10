Active shooter drills coming to Takoma Park

Police said they will be performing the drills at John Nevins Andrews School on Elm Avenue Dec. 12, Dec. 13, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.

WASHINGTON — Takoma Park police announced Monday morning that they will be performing active shooter training later this week and early next week in the Maryland city.

In a tweet, police said they will be performing the drills at John Nevins Andrews School on Elm Avenue Dec. 12, Dec. 13, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.

They cautioned that residents “may at times hear what sounds like gunshots; the officers will be using non-lethal training ammunition called simunitions, which may sound real.”

The times for the drills were not immediately announced.

TPPD will be conducting active shooter training scenarios at John Nevins Andrews School on December 12, 13, 19 and 20. You may at times hear what sounds like gunshots; the officers will be using non-lethal training ammunition called simunitions, which may sound real. pic.twitter.com/GtXZ5wWG4B — Takoma Park Police (@TakomaParkPD) December 10, 2018

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.