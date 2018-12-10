202.5
Active shooter drills coming to Takoma Park

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP December 10, 2018 10:13 am 12/10/2018 10:13am
WASHINGTON — Takoma Park police announced Monday morning that they will be performing active shooter training later this week and early next week in the Maryland city.

In a tweet, police said they will be performing the drills at John Nevins Andrews School on Elm Avenue Dec. 12, Dec. 13, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.

They cautioned that residents “may at times hear what sounds like gunshots; the officers will be using non-lethal training ammunition called simunitions, which may sound real.”

The times for the drills were not immediately announced.

active shooter active shooter training John Nevins Andrews School Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News takoma park Will Vitka
