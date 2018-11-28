202.5
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Video: Silver Spring man…

Video: Silver Spring man arrested after helping drunk neighbor home

By The Associated Press November 28, 2018 3:17 am 11/28/2018 03:17am
Share

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A video posted online shows a black man being arrested after walking a drunken neighbor home.

Samir Ahmed tells news outlets he found a man passed out near his front yard in Silver Spring, Maryland, this month and helped him get home. He says he returned to find Montgomery County police officers looking to assist the drunken man.

Court documents say an officer then “detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating” from Ahmed, who denied possessing the drug and resisted arrest. Video captured by neighbors shows four officers then searched Ahmed. Police say officers found a small bag of marijuana.

Ahmed was arrested on charges including disorderly conduct and given a January court date. His lawyer says officers couldn’t have smelled unburned marijuana from inside Ahmed’s pocket. Police declined to comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News National News Samir Ahmed
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

First lady unveils White House 2018 Christmas decorations

The White House released photos showing first lady Melania Trump decorating for the holidays. The theme of this year's decorations: "American Treasures: Christmas at the White House." See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500