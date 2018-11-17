Malfunctioning microwave blamed for Silver Spring apartment fire

Several people have been evacuated following a fire in a Montgomery County apartment building.
WASHINGTON — Dozens of people were evacuated from their homes during a fire in a Montgomery County apartment building late Friday, triggered by a malfunctioning microwave.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said a fire started around 10 p.m. in a three-story building on the 700 block of Northampton Drive, just off New Hampshire Avenue, in Silver Spring, Maryland.
The blaze, which spread out from a kitchen on the building’s second floor, ultimately caused an estimated $85,000 in damage and displaced 26 people — over half of them, children — across 6 apartment units. The blame, Piringer tweeted on Saturday morning, was pinned on a faulty microwave.