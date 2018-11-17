Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Malfunctioning microwave blamed for…

Malfunctioning microwave blamed for Silver Spring apartment fire

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews
and Abigail Constantino November 17, 2018 5:28 am 11/17/2018 05:28am
Share

WASHINGTON — Dozens of people were evacuated from their homes during a fire in a Montgomery County apartment building late Friday, triggered by a malfunctioning microwave.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said a fire started around 10 p.m. in a three-story building on the 700 block of Northampton Drive, just off New Hampshire Avenue, in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The blaze, which spread out from a kitchen on the building’s second floor, ultimately caused an estimated $85,000 in damage and displaced 26 people — over half of them, children — across 6 apartment units. The blame, Piringer tweeted on Saturday morning, was pinned on a faulty microwave.

There were no reported injuries.

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
fire Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News northampton drive northwest apartments silver spring
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 18-24
Celebrity deaths
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Today in History: Nov. 18
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Photos: 2018 CMAs
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
Potato recipes for upcoming holidays
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note
Fall Movie Guide