Montgomery County police search for missing teen and baby

Wendy Orvelina Hernandez, 15, and her 2-month-old son Jason were last seen Tuesday around 6:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — A teenager and her baby are missing, and Montgomery County police are asking for help in locating them.

Wendy Orvelina Hernandez, 15, and her 2-month-old son Jason were last seen Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. Wendy took Jason and left their Valleywood Drive home in Wheaton, Maryland, on foot.

Police said in a news release that family members have not been able to contact Wendy since she left, and they are concerned for her and the baby’s welfare.

Wendy is described as Hispanic, is 4-feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Jason is Hispanic and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call Montgomery County police at 301-279-8000 or its Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

Below is the area where they were last seen.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.