202.5
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery County police search…

Montgomery County police search for missing teen and baby

By Abigail Constantino November 9, 2018 4:00 am 11/09/2018 04:00am
20 Shares

WASHINGTON — A teenager and her baby are missing, and Montgomery County police are asking for help in locating them.

Wendy Orvelina Hernandez, 15, and her 2-month-old son Jason were last seen Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. Wendy took Jason and left their Valleywood Drive home in Wheaton, Maryland, on foot.

Police said in a news release that family members have not been able to contact Wendy since she left, and they are concerned for her and the baby’s welfare.

Wendy is described as Hispanic, is 4-feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Jason is Hispanic and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call Montgomery County police at 301-279-8000 or its Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

Wendy Orvelina Hernandez, 15, and Jason Hernandez, 2 months. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

Below is the area where they were last seen.

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Abigail Constantino jason hernandez Local News Maryland News missing baby missing people missing teen Montgomery County, MD News wendy orvelina hernandez
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Thanksgiving dessert recipes

Planning a Thanksgiving feast? Fire up your test kitchen and try out these recipes this weekend to make sure your Turkey Day is triumphant. From "midnight pumpkin pie" to sweet potato pie with a bourbon twist, find all your Thanksgiving dessert recipes here.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500