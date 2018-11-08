Montgomery Co. police investigate fatal bike and vehicle crash in Wheaton

A 47-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike Wednesday evening in Wheaton.

WASHINGTON — A 47-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Wednesday evening in Wheaton, Maryland.

Montgomery County Police and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Randolph Road at Goodhill Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. for reports of a serious bicycle and vehicle collision.

Police say the bicyclist was traveling westbound on Randolph Road approaching Goodhill Road. A 2019 BMW M240i was also traveling in the same direction.

The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, crossed the westbound lanes of Randolph Road in a southwest direction and collided with the BMW, according to police.

The bicyclist died at the scene. His identity will be released pending the notification of his family.

Yale Abraham Tankus, 57, of Silver Spring, was identified as the driver of the BMW. He was not injured in the crash.

Police continue to investigate the fatal collision. Anyone with information is asked to call Collision Reconstruction Unite at 240-773-6620.

