6 hurt in Montgomery County crash

WASHINGTON — Several people are hurt after a crash in Montgomery County Friday night.

It happened on Norbeck and Westbury roads around 7 p.m. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue tweeted that it was between a car and a van.



Five people were trapped following a crash between a car and a van in Aspen Hill, Maryland, on Friday, Nov. 23. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

Five people in the car were trapped and had to be extricated. All five — the driver who is a teenaged girl, a woman who was in the front-passenger seat and three girls in the back — have critical injuries. They were transported to the hospital, as well as the man driving the van, who has injuries that are not life-threatening.

The car was traveling westbound on Norbeck Road when it crashed with the van that was making a left turn from Westbury Road onto westbound Norbeck Road, a news release said. After they crashed, the car struck a brick sign on the side of the road.

Several lanes were blocked while police investigated.

Editor’s note: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue tweeted earlier that three adults and three teenagers were hurt. The story has been updated with the latest information about the victims.

