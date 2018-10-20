202
Ride-sharing driver held at gunpoint in Montgomery Co. carjacking

By Madeleine Simon October 20, 2018 11:59 pm 10/20/2018 11:59pm
WASHINGTON — A ride-sharing driver was carjacked Friday night after the four men he picked up held him at gunpoint in North Bethesda, Maryland.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. The 30-year-old driver picked up a request for a ride in the area of Tildenwood Drive and Montrose Road.

He picked up the men, and shortly after, they asked the driver to pull over because they wanted to change their destination, a news release said.

When he did, the passenger on the front seat pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.

They asked the driver to turn off the car, get out and empty his pockets. This was in the area of Tuckerman Lane and Marcliff Road.

The victim stopped a passing motorist for help, and they drove a short distance to try and locate the suspects but were not successful. The victim then called police, who responded in the area of Seven Locks Road and Tuckerman Lane.

The missing car is a 2017 black, four-door Honda Civic with rear tinted windows and a Lyft sticker in the front with Maryland tags 6CP2924.

Police are asking anyone that locates a car matching this description, to call 911.

Below is a map of the area where the incident took place.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this story.

500