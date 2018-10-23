Police investigating rape of teenager in Rockville, Md.

Montgomery County police are investigating the rape of a 16-year-old girl that took place in Rockville, Maryland, Monday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Rockville and Metro Transit police officers responded to a call about a rape at the Twinbrook Metro Station, located at 1600 Chapman Avenue, according to Montgomery County police.

The victim told investigators that she had boarded a bus in the Wheaton area at Randolph and Selfridge Roads. She struck up a conversation with another male passenger and, when they reached the Twinbrook Metro Station, both exited the bus.

The victim said the man then forced her to a nearby parking garage where he raped her in one of the stairwells. After the assault, the suspect walked the victim back to the Metro station and left the area.

Police are continuing to investigate the assault.

The suspect is described as a young adult African American male, between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall with a thin build. He also has a tattoo under his right eye.

Below is a map of where the assault occurred:

