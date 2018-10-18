Southbound lanes of Md. 355 reopen after pedestrian struck in Rockville

Police say they received a call about a pedestrian-involved collision on Maryland Route 355 at Mannakee Street shortly after 6 a.m.

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Thursday morning in Rockville, Maryland.

Police say they received a call at 6:15 a.m. for a pedestrian-involved collision at the intersections of Hungerford Drive (Maryland Route 355) and Frederick Avenue.

Upon arriving they found 61-year-old Dingguo Guo of Rockville, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the 2003 Lexus ES300, 56-year-old Jeanne Beaudoin of Montgomery Villiage, remained at the scene. Beaudoin was no injured.

For reasons that are still unclear, Guo was allegedly crossing the westbound lanes of Frederick Avenue when he was struck.

A collision reconstruction unit also responded to the scene. The southbound lanes of Md. 355 were closed for around four hours Thursday morning.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Below is a map where the crash occurred.

